Culinary strike to target Las Vegas hospital

The Culinary Union Local 226 was preparing to strike at Valley Hospital unless a long-expired contract can be renegotiated.

Members of the Culinary Union picket Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas in August 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Research Director Ken Liu with Valley Hospital workers announces a culinary union strike at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ted Pappageorge speaks during a press conference at the Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas in February 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Back-of-the-house workers at Valley Hospital were set to strike Tuesday morning unless a tentative agreement on a new union contract with “significant” pay raises, back pay, and union protections is reached, according to the Culinary Union Local 226.

The majority of 90 crew members in the cleaning, kitchen, cashiers and stewards departments of the central Las Vegas hospital voted to walk out of work, said Ted Pappageorge, the union’s secretary-treasurer.

The 24/7 strike — the first by Culinary members in two decades — will include daily 12-hour pickets at the hospital at 620 Shadow Lane. It will continue until “this company figures out how to reverse seven years of union busting,” Pappageorge said.

The last contract with the workers expired at the end of 2016. Since then, their salaries have been stagnant, and their union benefits threatened, the Culinary said.

Pappageorge noted that the union agreed to pause negotiations through the pandemic emergency, but said that talks over the past year and pickets in past months haven’t moved the needle.

As of Monday afternoon, a new round of talks hadn’t averted the strike, Pappageorge said.

Share in prosperity

“They’ve worked through the pandemic,” he said about the union members. “This hospital and system are enormously profitable and only became more so through the pandemic — but they have decided that workers are not going to share in that prosperity.”

A spokesperson for the hospital system said that Valley was preparing for a strike and was “committed to engaging in good faith negotiations and reaching a durable, modern contract reflective of our operations.”

“Our commitment is always to our patients and their families, our physicians, our first responders, our staff, and our community. We will continue to provide high quality care to all our patients regardless of a strike,” spokesperson Gretchen Papez wrote in a statement Monday.

Papez said day-to-day operations wouldn’t be hampered by a strike, and that staff will be on hand to feed patients and clean the hospital.

“During this time, we will also have extra security (including Las Vegas police) available throughout the hospital and the parking lots,” wrote Papez.

Strike warnings given

Clad in Culinary red, some of the unionized workers showed up to local government meetings last week to announce a strike was imminent.

The union alleges a union-busting scheme that has led to the firing of four union members, and the suspension of another representative.

Aside from the pickets, in which Culinary members from across the valley will participate, the union will be contacting Valley’s parent company’s shareholders and medical professionals to tell them the hospital treats its employees “second class,” Pappageorge said.

“I don’t think Valley hospitals wants to be known as second class, but that’s what they are right now,” he added.

The last Culinary strike occurred in 2002 at the Golden Gate, and the walkout lasted nine days before an agreement was reached. In March, a threatened strike against Sodexo Live!, the food service contractor for the Las Vegas Convention Center, was averted at the last minute.

The same thing happened in 2018 when 25,000 Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International Las Vegas workers voted to walk out of work.

“I think it’s a powerful tool that will affect this company’s reputation and standing in the community,” Pappageorge said. “And if this hospital cares even a little bit about their reputation in the community, they will do the right thing.”

