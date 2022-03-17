Culinary Union in Las Vegas names new leadership

Culinary Local 226 announced a new secretary-treasurer, Ted Pappageorge, and a new president, Diana Valles, on Wednesday.

Ted Pappageorge speaks during a press conference at the Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas in February 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Geoconda Arguello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, finishes speaking during a press conference at the Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 has announced its new leadership team following the retirement of former secretary-treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline.

Ted Pappageorge, a Las Vegas native and a Culinary Union member since 1982 who worked as a busboy at the Sands, a barback at the Sundance and a bartender at the Mint, Horseshoe Club and Riviera, was appointed secretary-treasurer. He served as the union’s president from 2012 to 2022.

The union also announced that Diana Valles, who worked as a guest room attendant at the Stardust and then at the Las Vegas Hilton and later as a casino porter and cook at the Flamingo, has been named the new president.

Leain Vashon will continue as vice president of the union.

“During the last 24 months, there is no other organization in Nevada that has done more to support working families during the pandemic than the Culinary Union,” Pappageorge said.

In his role as secretary-treasurer, Pappageorge also holds the positions of vice president and executive committee member of the UNITE HERE International Union, trustee of the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, trustee of the Culinary Pension Fund, trustee of the Culinary Health Fund, trustee on the Culinary and Bartenders Housing Partnership Program, and executive committee member of the Nevada State AFL-CIO.

Argüello-Kline, who served as the secretary-treasurer of the union for the last decade, retired on Feb. 3.

