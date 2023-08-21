‘Curious to see how it plays out’: Las Vegans come out to witness Hilary

Las Vegas residents came out to witness the first tropical storm to hit the U.S. Southwest since 1939.

Eddie Hernandez, left, proposes to his girlfriend, Janette Espejo, while at a lookout point in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storms brew in the sky from Hurricane Hilary in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Janette Espejo takes a photograph of the fog and clouds from storms in the Red Rock National conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eddie Hernandez, left, kisses his fiancé, Janette Espejo, after proposing to her while at a lookout point in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eddie Hernandez, left, puts an engagement ring on Janette Espejo’s finger after proposing to her while at a lookout point in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Janette Espejo looks at her engagement ring after her fiancé had just proposed to her while at the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Lee bikes on the Scenic Loop Drive path, which was closed to visitors due to impending storms from Hurricane Hilary, in an area at the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mount Charleston is thick with fog during storms from Hurricane Hilary on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mount Charleston is thick with fog during storms from Hurricane Hilary on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wild horses feast on plants in a field during a rainstorm at Mount Charleston on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fog and rain from storms developed by Hurricane Hilary are seen in the mountains outside of Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The gate to enter the Scenic Loop Drive is closed due to impending storms from Hurricane Hilary at the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scott Kluck, left, takes a photograph of Devin Llanas, 19, middle, and Logan Kluck, 19, in front of the closed off Scenic Loop Drive entrance in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. The group was visiting from Wisconsin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fog and rain from storms developed by Hurricane Hilary are seen in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Swapna N., of Virginia Beach, Va., stands at the entrance of Red Rock National Conservation Area while storms brew in the sky on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Swapna N., of Virginia Beach, Va., dances for a video at the Red Rock National Conservation Area while storms brew in the sky on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Swapna N., of Virginia Beach, Va., dances for a video at the Red Rock National Conservation Area while storms brew in the sky on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Swapna N., of Virginia Beach, Va., dances for a video at the Red Rock National Conservation Area while storms brew in the sky on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car drives away from storms developed by Hurricane Hilary in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water from recent flooding pools over onto the street in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was a stunning backdrop for a marriage proposal. As thick clouds draped the peaks around Red Rock Canyon in fog, Eddie Hernandez got down on bended knee and asked Janette Espejo to marry him.

A year ago, after they had started dating, this place — the parking lot beside Red Rock’s Scenic Drive — was where Espejo and Hernandez first shared a kiss.

Now, as the rainy weather associated with Hilary, a rare southwest U.S. tropical storm, moved over southern Nevada, Hernandez presented the ring. Espejo said yes and they both embraced.

“Perfect,” Hernandez said of the weather, which was the opposite of the blazing sun and scorching temperatures Las Vegans have been enduring in recent weeks.

Hernandez and Espejo were among many Las Vegans who were out on Sunday afternoon as Hilary churned northward toward Southern Nevada. They were out taking in the rare sight of a tropical storm hitting the southwest, the first one to do so since 1939.

“The scenery is — I didn’t even expect this,” Hernandez said of the impressive display of clouds. The rain, which had been on and off throughout the day, had stopped. “I was actually hoping it was sunny so I could do it when it’s nice.

“But yeah, this is better,” Hernandez said.

Scott Kluck, his son Logan Kluck, 19, and Devin Llanas, 19, were visiting from Wisconsin. They pulled up to the Red Rock Scenic Drive, saw it was closed, then got caught in a downpour.

“It’s crazy and unexpected here,” Scott Kluck said.

Brian Lee, 66, of Las Vegas, was riding his bike near Red Rock, echoed what others out and about in Las Vegas said on Sunday afternoon: that the storm seemed to be no big deal — so far. But that’s because the core of the storm was still moving north along the California coast.

“I though I was going to outrun it,” Lee said. “And then I thought it would be right on my tail, but so far just got a band of drizzle.”

On Mount Charleston on Sunday afternoon, fog hung over Kyle Canyon Road while wind and rain came down in bursts. Forecasters with the National Weather Service had warned that wind gusts could top 70 mph near the mountain, and that outdoor recreation was “strongly ill-advised.”

In fact, a gust of 73 mph was observed at Angel Peak, which is about three miles northeast of the town of Mount Charleston, said Clay Morgan, a meteorologist with the Las Vegas forecast office of the National Weather Service.

Still, there were people staying in rental cabins. They weren’t going outside or hiking — not that they could, because the gates to hiking trails like the Cathedral Rock Trailhead were closed.

Jeremy Sidell, 28, and Cierra Koch-Azeke, 27, both of Las Vegas, were looking forward to their two nights in the cabin. They had booked the cabin several weeks ago and obviously didn’t know what the weather would be like Sunday night.

“Honestly, we’re kind of curious to see,” Koch-Azeke said. “I think we’re certain we’re not going to be doing any like hiking while we’re here.”

“It’s really cool,” Sidell said. “Yeah, we were driving out through the fog. That was pretty crazy.”

“It’s not too scary, I guess I should say,” Koch-Azeke said. “Just curious to see how it plays out.”

