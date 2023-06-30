103°F
Local Las Vegas

‘Curious visitors’ disturb family at site of reported UFO, law firm hired

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2023 - 4:30 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2023 - 5:29 pm
A bright beam of light recently spotted plummeting through the darkness of an early morning Centennial Hills sky was a meteor and not a UFO, as some Las Vegas residents have speculated, NASA officials confirmed. (Metropolitan Police Department via YouTube)

A law firm is representing a Las Vegas family who claimed to see non-human life forms in their northwest valley backyard and have since been the subject of trespassers.

Las Vegas police responded to the family’s home on April 30 after the family reported seeing two large 9- or 10-foot tall non-human life forms in their backyard. Body worn camera footage captured a green light plummeting out of the sky.

Media coverage of the family’s claims and release of the body camera footage has led to their home being “barraged with trespassers,” according to a news release sent from the Heidari Law Group.

“Although they had asked Metro police to not disclose the story of what happened, the story was leaked to the media, and the distraught family has been inundated with curious visitors,” the release read.

Those trespassing have tried to take photographs and fly drones around the property, according to the firm.

NASA officials said the beam of light seen in the sky was a meteor and not a UFO.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

