Cyclist fights for life after hit-and-run in central Las Vegas

A bicyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a Thursday morning hit-and-run crash in the central valley.

A bicyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a Thursday morning hit-and-run crash in the central valley.

The man was riding a bike about 6:30 a.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard near Martin Luther King Boulevard when he was struck by a white SUV, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kurt McKenzie.

The SUV fled eastbound on Lake Mead and police are still searching for the vehicle.

The cyclist was taken to University Medical Center with multiple injuries, including “major head trauma,” McKenzie said.

At the scene, Metro officers gathered around a bicycle against the median on Lake Mead.

Kids in school uniforms stopped to watch before crossing guards and officers ushered them away from the scene.

Lake Mead is closed between Martin Luther King and Revere Street while police investigate.

