Cyclist in critical condition after crash with vehicle

A man is in critical condition after police respond to motor vehicle collision with a cyclist in central Las Vegas.

Police investigate a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Main Street and Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas. (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A cyclist is in critical condition Tuesday after police suspect he was hit by a car near central Las Vegas.

Police were called at 11:14 a.m. to Main Street and Foremaster Lane after a silver Nissan Sentra and a bicycle collided, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, bystanders stood and sat on the sidewalk watching officers tape off the street. They gathered their belongings and moved with the police. Witnesses in the area weren’t able to recognize the cyclist.

“I saw everything,” said Javier Rivera, 67, in Spanish. “He was coming on the bicycle and he didn’t turn while the car was behind him. He passed right in front of the car and the bike is now way over there.”

The car and the cyclist were heading north on Main Street and that the car stopped immediately, according to Rivera.

John Grace, 54, saw the cyclist laying in the road not moving after he heard a loud bang. Once he was placed on a stretcher by paramedics, he started to move.

Main Street was expected to be blocked for several hours between Owens Avenue and Foremaster Lane while police investigated.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.