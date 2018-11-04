Cyclist injured in crash with vehicle in southwest Las Vegas

A bicyclist was hospitalized Saturday afternoon with survivable injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to Las Vegas police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the crash on Desert Inn Road, between South Lindell Road and South Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The bicyclist, a man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not-life threatening, Sims said.

One lane of eastbound Desert Inn is closed between Lindell and Decatur while police investigate, Sims said.

Desert Inn Road, between South Lindell Road and South Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas