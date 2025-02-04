Cyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday morning
Las Vegas police say a cyclist was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in the southwest valley.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
The cyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. However, police advised at about 6:11 a.m. that the cyclist had died.
The intersection was closed while police investigated the crash. No further information was immediately available.