Cyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday morning

Las Vegas police say a cyclist was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in the southwest valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a cyclist was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. However, police advised at about 6:11 a.m. that the cyclist had died.

The intersection was closed while police investigated the crash. No further information was immediately available.