Local Las Vegas

Cyclist killed in RTC bus crash; driver suspected of DUI, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2023 - 4:19 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a bus in the southeast valley Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash was reported about 3:15 p.m. Friday on Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. The cyclist died at the scene, Lt. Isaac Auten said.

Auten said that the Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada driver was being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The intersection was expected to be shut down until about 7 p.m., according to Auten.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.

Starbucks baristas walk off job in Vegas
By / RJ

Starbucks workers at three stores in Las Vegas are joining the “Red Cup Rebellion” of workers walking off the job on one of the busiest days of the year.

