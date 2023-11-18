Cyclist killed in RTC bus crash; driver suspected of DUI, police say

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a bus Friday afternoon in the southeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a bus in the southeast valley Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash was reported about 3:15 p.m. Friday on Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. The cyclist died at the scene, Lt. Isaac Auten said.

Auten said that the Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada driver was being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The intersection was expected to be shut down until about 7 p.m., according to Auten.

