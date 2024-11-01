Dad who died in Las Vegas house fire was devoted to African communities, leader says

Abdul Adem, his brother Ibrahim Adem and his children Anaya and Aaliyah Adem died in a house fire, according to authorities.

‘A passion for basketball’: Man who died in Las Vegas blaze known as ‘Coach Abdul’

Left to right: Alijah Adem, Senait Adem holding Amani, Abdul Adem. In front, Anaya in yellow and Aaliayh in purple. Occasion was Abdul’s master’s graduation this January. (Family photo)

Girma Zaid, Ethiopian and Eritrean communities organizer, speaks about a fatal house fire that killed two adults and two children, during an interview with the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Girma Zaid, Ethiopian and Eritrean communities organizer, speaks about a fatal house fire that killed two adults and two children, during an interview with the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Girma Zaid, Ethiopian and Eritrean communities organizer, speaks about a fatal house fire that killed two adults and two children, during an interview with the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The patriarch of a close-knit family who died in a fire last week, along with his brother and two of his children, was an important figure in the Eritrean and Ethiopian communities, a community leader said Thursday.

Girma Zaid, an interpreter and document preparer who helps people with immigration cases, said Abdul Adem was “so Americanized,” but also cared about helping Eritreans and Ethiopians.

Zaid, 76, said he had talked to Adem about becoming the kind of community leader he currently is, something Adem was willing to do.

“We had the same vision, mission and passion to help out the community,” he said. “And I want to be his mouthpiece now that my friend is no longer with me.”

Abdusalem Adem, who was known to his family and friends as Abdul, his brother Ibrahim Adem and his children Anaya and Aaliyah Adem died in a fire at their southwest Las Vegas home last Thursday morning, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Adem’s wife Senait and young son Amani survived by jumping out a third-floor window, according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

Seeking better lives

The Adems emigrated from the East African country of Eritrea in the early 1990s with their mother, seeking better lives, Awet Adem told the Review-Journal this week. Abdul and Ibrahim Adem were his brothers.

Zaid said he met Adem a few years ago while assisting Adem’s mother-in-law with her immigration process. He said he also helped Senait Adem with her green card process.

Before the fire, Zaid said he was working to help Senait Adem’s sister come from Sweden for a visit, but she couldn’t make the trip because her passport was expired.

“Had I had that passport, she would’ve been there and she would’ve been one of the victims,” he said.

Work in the community

Only about two weeks ago, Zaid said Abdul Adem — a Cox Communications sales director, according to LinkedIn — was talking about doing something to help troubled teens lost to social media and gang violence. Adem and Zaid wanted to educate the community about the legal system and parenting, Zaid said.

They wanted to address mental health issues in the Las Vegas Ethiopian and Eritrean communities, which lost eight people to suicide last year, according to Zaid.

Adem was also passionate about helping the children of immigrants, Zaid said.

“Abdul as a father was Superman, as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “He set an example.”

“Not only did he take care of his family, but the entire community was his family as far as I’m concerned, because he did take care of underprivileged kids, particularly children of single moms,” Zaid added.

Adem coached basketball and was good at engaging kids through the sport, according to Zaid, who recalled one child at a basketball clinic saying, “I want to be like Abdul.”

Zaid said he thinks their plans for helping teens will move forward, despite Adem’s death. He’d like to create a foundation to fulfill Adem’s dreams of helping the community.

His “spirit is not dead, has not died,” Zaid said. “In fact, it’s rekindling my passion to continue on.”

‘Guilt of survival’

Since the fire, Zaid has tried to support the Adem family.

Senait Adem has “guilt of survival” and is trying to process the loss she’s experienced, he said.

“I told her that she has to live for this 5-year-old,” her son Amani, he said. Zaid said he was injured by the jump from the house.

Zaid said he’s also been helping the family with funeral plans. According to the GoFundMe page, there will be a service at Central Church in Henderson followed by a burial service at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Senait Adem has told him what she remembers about the fire, Zaid said. Abdul Adem was returning from an out of town trip, he said, but she fell asleep before he returned.

“Next thing you know, she smelled the smoke,” he said. She grabbed her 5-year-old and jumped out the window, falling onto the air conditioner unit. Before she could go back, he said, the house was “engulfed with fire.”

“I said to her, ‘Senait, how did you survive it?’” he said. “And she said, ‘Girma, it must’ve been the angels. I just flew with my 5-year-old, holding him. That’s all I remember.’”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.