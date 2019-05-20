63°F
Local Las Vegas

Dancers put on a Hollywood show in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2019 - 11:40 pm
 

Local dancers from the Sun City Dance Company performed during the Hollywood Lights show at the Starbright Theatre at the Sun City Summerlin Pinnacle Community Center in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The company is comprised of local dancers 55 to 93 years old. Also, special guest dancers from the Spotlight Kids Performing Company performed at the show.

