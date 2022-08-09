Dangerous morning for pedestrians: 3 killed, 1 injured in 4 crashes

Three pedestrians were killed and one was injured Tuesday morning in four separate Las Vegas Valley crashes.

It was a dangerous Tuesday morning for pedestrians in the Las Vegas Valley with three killed and a fourth critically injured in four separate crashes.

One of the crashes, at 8:24 a.m., unfolded on the edge of a school zone at Brookman Elementary School, 6225 E. Washington Ave. Las Vegas police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian near Mount Hood Street in east Las Vegas, killing the pedestrian.

A car was observed at the scene smashed into a light pole near the school. Clark County School District police later confirmed the crash did not involve any students or juveniles.

Police closed down Washington up to the front entry of the school.

In another crash at 4 a.m., police said an unidentified female pedestrian was killed as she crossed South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. The woman, police said, was struck by a 2013 F-150 driven by a 67-year-old Las Vegas man. Impairment was not suspected in the crash, and police reopened roadways in the area just before 8:30 a.m.

At 4:30 a.m. at West Flamingo Road and Arville Street, a pedestrian was killed when they were struck by an older model white pickup truck. The driver then fled the scene. Roads were reopened around 8:45 a.m.

In a fourth crash, a pedestrian was struck and critically injured just before 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of J Street and Washington Avenue. A motorist drove from the scene and was located a short time later by patrol units, police said. Officers took the driver into custody in the 300 block of Stanford Street. The motorist was suspected of driving under the influence but further details haven’t been released.

It has been a terrible morning in @ClarkCountyNV. Tragic reports from @LVMPD of 3 pedestrians killed and one seriously injured are extremely concerning. Once again, slow down. Pay extra attention. It’s dangerous out there. We must do better. — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) August 9, 2022

UNLV Traffic Safety Coalition coordinator Erin Breen said the crashes mark a “dark day” for Southern Nevada.

“The pedestrian problem in our city comes down to human beings doing dumb things, pedestrians and drivers,” she said. “We all need to pay more attention.”

Pedestrian fatalities have been on the rise in recent years.

In 2021, 66 people died in Clark County, compared to a recent low of 43 in 2019.

It was the second-highest amount of the past decade, following 71 deaths in 2017.

That year, a car struck and killed three teenage boys walking on a sidewalk along East Desert Inn Road. A fourth child was also injured in the September crash, which happened just after 9 p.m.

Deaths are poised to rise again this year in the county. There have been 39 here as of the end of July, five more than this time last year.

