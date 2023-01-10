Dead hiker found on Mount Charleston

Las Vegas police are trying to retrieve the body of a dead hiker on Mount Charleston.

Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Falling snow drops off a tree branch at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police found a dead hiker on Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said they received a call at 12:23 p.m. about an injured hiker. But when the search and rescue team arrived, they found a body.

Police have not yet retrieved the hiker’s body from the side of the mountain, according to police.

No further details were released as of Monday evening.

