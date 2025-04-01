Deadly few days on Las Vegas roads follow NHP-led traffic deaths vigil

Just days after a vigil was held to remember crash victims who died last year in the Nevada Highway Patrol’s southern jurisdiction, three pedestrians and one truck driver lost their lives.

Just days after a vigil was held to remember crash victims who died last year in the Nevada Highway Patrol’s southern jurisdiction, three pedestrians and one truck driver lost their lives in separate incidents.

The latest deaths occurred over the weekend from Saturday into Monday morning as the calendar rolled over to the last day of March.

The first one occurred on Saturday evening when a 64-year-old pedestrian died following a hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas, near McLeod Drive at the Pecos-McLeod Interconnect, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was struck just before 8 p.m., according to police. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. That crash was still under investigation as of Monday night. The driver remained at large.

Struck twice

Later Saturday evening, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by two cars on Boulder Highway.

The pedestrian was struck by a 2007 Toyota Corolla around 8:35 p.m. at Boulder and Tropicana Avenue when the man crossed the street in a marked crosswalk but “failed to obey the traffic control device,” according to authorities.

An unidentified vehicle that police believe is a white 2012 to 2022 Volkswagen Passat then drove over the man who was lying in the road from the crash. That vehicle then continued south on Boulder Highway, police said.

Hit-and-run crash

Early Monday morning, a North Las Vegas man was booked into the Clark County Detention Center following a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in west Las Vegas. It marked the 43rd traffic death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Seth Lynman, 31, was booked into the jail on Monday and faces pending charges related to the crash, which happened just after 2 a.m. Monday near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to a release from Metro.

Lynman, police said, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima along the boulevard when the car struck a 35-year-old man attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk. Lynman, Metro said, drove away from the crash scene but was later located by police.

Driver crashes into dump truck

Several hours later, a man was pronounced dead after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a dump truck near Boulder Highway and South Sandhill Road, police said. That crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Police said the pickup truck driver was traveling “at a high rate of speed” on Boulder Highway when the dump truck slowed to a “safe stop” in a lane to turn into a construction site. The pickup, police said, then struck the rear of the dump truck.

Statewide traffic deaths

Statewide, 412 people lost their lives in crashes on Nevada roads in 2024, according to the Highway Patrol. That was up from 390 in 2023, but less than the 416 fatalities recorded in 2022, according to state records.

For the four years from 2018 through 2021, the state recorded an average of 338 traffic fatalities per year.

About 24 hours before the crash near McLeod Drive on Saturday, 88 candles were lit inside paper bags during a candlelight vigil remembrance ceremony at the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command headquarters, just south of Harry Reid International Airport.

The bags featured the names of all the crash victims who died in the Highway Patrol’s southern jurisdiction, which includes Southern Nevada, last year.

71 fatalities in two months

Through the first two months of 2025, 71 traffic-related fatalities were recorded in Nevada, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety. That was 10 more than were reported through the first two months of 2024.

“Behind every statistic is a face,” said Kevin Honea, a deputy chief with the Highway Patrol, during Friday’s ceremony. “A parent, a child, a sibling, a friend … and their stories will never fade.”

Honea mentioned a number of proposed law changes before the Nevada Legislature this year that would tighten penalties for wrong-way driving and driving while impaired.

Like others at Friday’s event, Honea expressed the need for changes need to be made. More awareness, he said, will help.

“With the Legislative session that we’re currently in, there’s a lot of traffic safety initiatives out there, a lot of little tweaks to the law,” Honea said. “It’s a pretty important time for us right now.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.