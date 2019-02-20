Death cause still undetermined for man whose remains were found in desert

The Clark County Coroner. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Investigators were unable to determine what killed a man whose remains were found in a desert area in the far northeast valley in December.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday it couldn’t determine a cause and manner of death for 61-year-old Jerry Edmund Bechard.

Bechard’s bones were found Dec. 18 in the area of Beesley Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North, just north of Nellis Air Force Base, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said at the time.

Metro’s homicide section responded to assist with the preliminary investigation, but the death isn’t considered suspicious, police said.

