Death of Las Vegas woman hit by car ruled accidental
The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the death of a 71-year-old woman killed after she was hit by a car this month an accident.
Police said Tieng Hatsady “darted into the roadway” outside a marked crosswalk on Stewart Avenue east of 10th Street on Nov. 8. She was hit by a 2013 Volkswagen CC Sport.
Hatsady was taken to University Medical Center, where the coroner’s office said she died of blunt force injuries.
Police said the Volkswagen driver, a 36-year-old man, was not suspected of DUI.
