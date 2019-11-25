Death of Las Vegas woman hit by car ruled accidental

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the death of a 71-year-old woman killed after she was hit by a car this month an accident.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death of a 71-year-old Las Vegas woman who was hit by a car this month an accident.

Police said Tieng Hatsady “darted into the roadway” outside a marked crosswalk on Stewart Avenue east of 10th Street on Nov. 8. She was hit by a 2013 Volkswagen CC Sport.

Hatsady was taken to University Medical Center, where the coroner’s office said she died of blunt force injuries.

Police said the Volkswagen driver, a 36-year-old man, was not suspected of DUI.

