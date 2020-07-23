Death of woman, 24, who drowned in Lake Mead ruled accidental

The death of the 24-year-old woman who drowned in Lake Mead last month was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mykina Scott went missing June 24 after six people on an oversize flamingo float were blown into the lake, and the woman jumped off the float into the water to help another swimmer.

She didn’t make it back to shore, according to Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The National Park Service has said wind gusts were nearly 30 mph at the time she went missing.

Her body was found in the lake a few days later near Special Events Beach, which is near the Hemenway Harbor launch pad.

