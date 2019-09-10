Debbie Reynolds’ namesake could be moved to new street in Las Vegas

One area that is looking being looked for a new street to be named after Reynolds is in the area of the Tropicana, where she often performed.

Debbie Reynolds Drive could soon be just a memory as a developer is looking to change the name of the street to reflect a new five-star resort on the former site of the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A controversy over a street named after stage and film legend Debbie Reynolds may have a Hollywood ending after all.

Developer Lorenzo Doumani had proposed renaming Debbie Reynolds Drive, which runs between Convention Center Drive and Desert Inn Road near the Las Vegas Convention Center, to Majestic Plaza Place.

But after a family and fan outcry arose, Doumani met with Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher to come up with a solution.

“I’ve been working with Todd Fisher and (Clark County) Commissioner Tick Segerblom and there will be no street name (change) of anything until we get a better street that’s more worthy of her, rather than a block that nobody has much access to,” Doumani said. “If something better isn’t found, then it will stay that way (as Debbie Reynolds Drive).”

The street, which is approximately 1,000 feet long, has been called Debbie Reynolds Drive since 1996, when the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel requested a change from Mel Avenue, according to Dan Kulin, Clark County spokesman.

Doumani, owner of Majestic Resorts, is planning to build an $850 million five-star hotel project dubbed Majestic Resort and Spa along the road where the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel once stood.

With the resort not slated to open until 2023, Doumani said there’s plenty of time to find a possible street to rename after Reynolds.

One area being looked at as an alternate street is around the Tropicana, where Reynolds often performed, Doumani said.

“She performed in the 1950s at the Tropicana, which is really where she was a mainstay, as well as the Desert Inn,” he said. “We’re basically trying to find something that would be more appropriate. It will either stay where it is or be somewhere far superior.”

Segerblom confirmed Doumani’s accounts regarding the name change.

The name change was set to be heard at a Clark County Commission meeting last month, but was postponed.

The Debbie Reynolds hotel opened in 1993, and featured Hollywood memorabilia of Reynolds and other entertainment stars. Reynolds filed for bankruptcy in 1997, closing the hotel a year later.

Fisher, brother of Carrie Fisher of Star Wars fame, could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts. He told the Review-Journal last month he would be open to having another street named in his late mother’s honor if the current one is changed.

“From the family’s perspective, we would not be happy, but if there was an alternate plan to name some other street Debbie Reynolds Drive, then I wouldn’t mind trading that out,” Fisher said last month. “But, I don’t know how you get more historically connected than that street where the Debbie Reynolds Hotel was for all those years.”

Doumani said no matter the outcome of the street name situation, he will feature Reynolds in a Rat Pack-themed bar slated to be part of his planned resort, and some items from Fisher’s collection of Hollywood memorabilia could be included in that.

“Her (Reynolds’) stuff will be prominently displayed,” Doumani said. “Todd Fisher has everything from Judy Garland’s “Wizard of Oz” ruby red slippers, to Sammy Davis Jr.’s Bojangles hat. He has an incredible collection from the Rat Pack. So, we’re working with Todd with the whole Rat Pack speakeasy we’re trying to do.”

