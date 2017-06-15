Decatur-Washington area reopens after man is taken into custody

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a man armed with a knife at a residence near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a man armed with a knife at a residence near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a man armed with a knife at a residence near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a man armed with a knife at a residence near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a man armed with a knife at a residence near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a man armed with a knife at a residence near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a man armed with a knife at a residence near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The area of Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue has reopened after Las Vegas police closed streets Thursday morning as they dealt with a suicidal man.

About 8 a.m., Decatur was closed in both directions from West Washington Avenue to Vegas Drive and Washington was closed from Decatur west to Michael Way. Roads reopened just before 10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was taken into custody, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said, and was receiving treatment at University Medical Center for self-inflicted injuries from a knife.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, las vegas, nv