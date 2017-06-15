ad-fullscreen
Decatur-Washington area reopens after man is taken into custody

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2017 - 9:26 am
 
Updated June 15, 2017 - 12:26 pm

The area of Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue has reopened after Las Vegas police closed streets Thursday morning as they dealt with a suicidal man.

About 8 a.m., Decatur was closed in both directions from West Washington Avenue to Vegas Drive and Washington was closed from Decatur west to Michael Way. Roads reopened just before 10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was taken into custody, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said, and was receiving treatment at University Medical Center for self-inflicted injuries from a knife.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

