Decorative rock knocked into street in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a rollover crash early Monday morning in the central valley.

The crash was called in about 1:45 a.m. at Vegas and Rancho drives, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site. Metro Lt. David Gordon said Las Vegas police were not investigating any fatal or critical injury crashes at the time.

At the scene, a damaged white SUV blocked the westbound lanes of Vegas Drive just east of Rancho. A decorative boulder from the median sat in the middle of the road a few yards away.

