‘Deeply shocked’ Vegas Jewish community prepares for Hanukkah after Australia shooting

As members of Las Vegas’ Jewish community prepare to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, the Festival of Lights has been overshadowed by a shooting in Australia at a Hanukkah celebration.

Two gunmen killed at least 15 people on Sydney’s Bondi beach during a Hanukkah celebration, an act that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an antisemitic act of terrorism, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting down under didn’t stop families at Zucker Jewish Academy of Las Vegas from gathering to ring in the start of the eight-day holiday. Kids in kippahs ran around the school’s playground to jump in bouncy castles, eat latkes and listen to a DJ play remixed Hanukkah songs.

Rabbi Moshe Semmel, head of Zucker Jewish Academy, said the Jewish families he knows were “deeply shocked” by the Australian shooting. The act of violence caused the academy to find additional armed security officers a the last minute to keep the event feeling safe, he said.

“It’s really a time where we strengthen our relationships with our brethren, our Jewish brethren, and come to celebrate together, to show how resilient we are as people, and to be able to continue together, strong and unified,” Semmel said.

