Local Las Vegas

Delta flight diverted to Las Vegas airport lands safely

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2023 - 10:18 pm
 
Updated July 2, 2023 - 10:36 pm
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas ...
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Delta Airlines flight was diverted to Las Vegas on Sunday night because of mechanical concerns, according to airport officials.

Flight 571, bound from Boston to San Diego, landed around 9 p.m. at Harry Reid International Airport, said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.

There were 199 people on board.

Delta did not announce specifics on the problem, Rajchel said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

