Delta flight diverted to Las Vegas airport lands safely
A Delta Airlines flight encountered mechanical issues during its flight to San Diego on Sunday night.
A Delta Airlines flight was diverted to Las Vegas on Sunday night because of mechanical concerns, according to airport officials.
Flight 571, bound from Boston to San Diego, landed around 9 p.m. at Harry Reid International Airport, said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.
There were 199 people on board.
Delta did not announce specifics on the problem, Rajchel said.
