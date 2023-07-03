Delta flight diverted to Las Vegas airport lands safely

A Delta Airlines flight encountered mechanical issues during its flight to San Diego on Sunday night.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Delta Airlines flight was diverted to Las Vegas on Sunday night because of mechanical concerns, according to airport officials.

Flight 571, bound from Boston to San Diego, landed around 9 p.m. at Harry Reid International Airport, said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.

There were 199 people on board.

Delta did not announce specifics on the problem, Rajchel said.

