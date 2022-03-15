73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Demolition cleanup begins at fire-destroyed Mount Charleston Lodge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 12:14 pm
 
Crews started the final demolition of the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in M ...
Crews started the final demolition of the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Mount Charleston. The owner of the lodge, as well as general manager for Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, Christina Ellis said they should have an announcement and renderings of the new the Lodge soon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Crews started the final demolition of the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in M ...
Crews started the final demolition of the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Mount Charleston. The owner of the lodge, as well as general manager for Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, Christina Ellis said they should have an announcement and renderings of the new the Lodge soon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Crews started the final demolition of the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in M ...
Crews started the final demolition of the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Mount Charleston. The owner of the lodge, as well as general manager for Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, Christina Ellis said they should have an announcement and renderings of the new the Lodge soon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Crews started the final demolition of the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in M ...
Crews started the final demolition of the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Mount Charleston. The owner of the lodge, as well as general manager for Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, Christina Ellis said they should have an announcement and renderings of the new the Lodge soon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is seen as light snow falls on the Mount Charleston ...
Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is seen as light snow falls on the Mount Charleston area on Dec. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The burned remains of the Mount Charleston Lodge with iconic carved sign Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2 ...
The burned remains of the Mount Charleston Lodge with iconic carved sign Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The burned remains of the Mount Charleston Lodge Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston ...
The burned remains of the Mount Charleston Lodge Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is fenced off on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel As ...
Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is fenced off on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is fenced off on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel As ...
Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is fenced off on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The plan to rebuild the Mount Charleston Lodge, which was destroyed in a fire last fall, is underway.

In a statement released Monday, the lodge’s owners said “final demolition cleanup” has started at the site, which is set to be completed by the end of March.

“Please stay tuned for the announcements and renderings of the new Mt. Charleston Lodge. We are excited to embark on the next step toward resurrecting a new landmark for generations to come,” Christina Ellis, general manager of Ellis Island Hotel, Casino and Brewery, said in the statement. The Ellis family owns the lodge and restaurant.

An accidental fire destroyed the lodge restaurant on Sept. 17, leaving rubble in place of the iconic A-frame restaurant. No one was injured.

The former lodge was built in 1962, though another structure operated there from at least 1948 before it was destroyed in a 1961 fire.

Officials have earlier said they intend to keep the traditional A-frame and update some of the facilities.

“We’re going to build it back better,” Thomas Schneekloth, the lodge’s operations manager, said in September. “We’re going to try to keep some of that nostalgia.”

The lodge’s neighboring 23 cabins were unaffected by the fire and remain open.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

Review-Journal staff writer McKenna Ross contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
SuperBook VP wonders if bettors had inside information on Tom Brady
SuperBook VP wonders if bettors had inside information on Tom Brady
2
Raiders add cornerback in free agency
Raiders add cornerback in free agency
3
Russian oligarch who funneled money to Nevada candidates indicted
Russian oligarch who funneled money to Nevada candidates indicted
4
Raiders fall behind division foes as free agency begins
Raiders fall behind division foes as free agency begins
5
Pearl Jam returns to Vegas for first time in 16 years
Pearl Jam returns to Vegas for first time in 16 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST