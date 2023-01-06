44°F
Local Las Vegas

Desert Oasis High School student dies following athletic event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2023 - 7:15 am
 
Updated January 6, 2023 - 8:36 am
A Desert Oasis High School student has died after suffering a “medical emergency” during a Thursday night athletic event, according to the school’s principal.

“Staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived,” Principal Ian Salzman wrote in an email Friday to the school community. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away.”

The student was not named in the email.

“The school and the district mourn the loss of this young life,” Salzman wrote.

Salzman encouraged parents to be mindful of how grief appears in children and to seek services if they need counseling or support.

Any parent with concerns or questions may contact the school at 702-799-6881, according to the letter.

In a statement Friday morning, Superintendent Jesus Jara said the school district is grieving with the child’s family.

“The loss of this young life deeply saddens us, and our thoughts are with the student’s friends, family, and loved ones,” Jara wrote. “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by this loss.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

