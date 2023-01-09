Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released

Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, of Las Vegas, died on Jan. 5 after collapsing during a Desert Oasis flag football game against Valley.

Ashari Hughes, 16, a Desert Oasis High School student. died after suffering a “medical emergency” during a flag football game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Enttroda Hughes)

Ashari Hughes, 16, a Desert Oasis High School student. died after suffering a “medical emergency” during a flag football game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Enttroda Hughes)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday released the cause of death for the Desert Oasis High School student who collapsed last week during a flag football game.

Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, of Las Vegas, died on Thursday night at a hospital after collapsing during a game against Valley High School.

The coroner ruled Hughes died from issues in the right coronary artery and left coronary sinus, and her death was ruled natural.

A witness described on social media the use of an external defibrillator and chest compressions on Hughes before she was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.