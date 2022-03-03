Detectives investigate crash near Cashman Field

Police officers investigate a crash at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Detectives responded to a crash Thursday morning in central Las Vegas.

Officers were investigating the two-vehicle crash at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, that was reported at 7:17 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Misael Parra.

Parra said the crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle, and both drivers were hospitalized.

One person was in critical condition, but Parra said the injuries were severe enough to ask Metro’s fatal detectives to investigate.

