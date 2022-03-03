72°F
Detectives investigate crash near Cashman Field

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2022 - 9:16 am
 
Police officers investigate a crash at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Thursday, Marc ...
Police officers investigate a crash at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Detectives responded to a crash Thursday morning in central Las Vegas.

Officers were investigating the two-vehicle crash at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, that was reported at 7:17 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Misael Parra.

Parra said the crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle, and both drivers were hospitalized.

One person was in critical condition, but Parra said the injuries were severe enough to ask Metro’s fatal detectives to investigate.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

