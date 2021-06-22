100°F
Detectives investigate road rage crash in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 4:30 pm
 
Updated June 22, 2021 - 6:01 pm
Homicide detectives investigate after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at ...
Homicide detectives investigate after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide detectives are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday in southeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 2:22 p.m. to East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway after a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Hadfield said.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed that homicide detectives were being called to the crash to investigate, but said that the circumstances of the crash remained unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

