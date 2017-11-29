Developer donates to bicycle coalition’s awareness campaign

The Sky Canyon master-planned community’s developer donated $15,000 to support the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition’s public awareness campaign aimed at reducing vehicle collisions with pedestrians and cyclists.

Keely Brooks and her husband pause during a bike ride to Red Rock Canyon Nov. 20, 2017, with their pooch, Sam. Keely heads the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition and is reminding motorists that there is a three-foot law to separate bikers from passing vehicles. (SNBC/Special)

Keely Brooks takes to the road Nov. 20, 2017. (SNBC/Special)

The Sky Canyon master-planned community’s developer donated $15,000 to support the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition’s public awareness campaign aimed at reducing vehicle collisions with pedestrians and cyclists.

As part of the donation, Olympia Cos. will allow the nonprofit group to use a billboard facing southbound Interstate 15, just north of the St. Rose Parkway exit, said Gina Traficant, a spokeswoman for the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition.

The sign is expected to reach roughly 2 million motorists over the next month, alerting people about a state law that requires drivers to leave at least 3 feet of space on the road when passing a bicyclist.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.