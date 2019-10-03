Developments in lawsuits from Las Vegas shooting — TIMELINE

Major developments in the lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International and other parties resulting from the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that killed 58 and wounded more than 800 on the Las Vegas Strip.

Major developments in the lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International and other parties resulting from the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that killed 58 people and wounded more than 800.

Nov. 20, 2017: More than 450 victims of the Oct. 1 massacre file a lawsuit in California against MGM Resorts International; the estate of the gunman, Stephen Paddock; MGM Resorts Festival Grounds LLC; Live Nation Entertainment Inc.; and Contemporary Services Corp., a security company. The lawsuit includes two wrongful death claims, while lawyers involved in the litigation also filed other complaints in Los Angeles. Among five complaints filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, one names hundreds of victims from Nevada, California and 19 other states, along with victims from Canada. The suit claims that MGM had a “duty of reasonable care” and failed to properly monitor the people entering and leaving the Mandalay Bay suite from which the shooter fired upon a crowd of thousands at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

July 16, 2018: MGM Resorts files federal lawsuit against more than 1,000 Las Vegas mass shooting victims in an effort to avoid liability. The company argues it cannot be held liable for the deaths, injuries or other damages, adding that any claims against MGM parties “must be dismissed,” according to complaints filed in Nevada and California.

May 16, 2019: MGM Resorts says in a Securities Exchange Commission filing that it could possibly reach settlement between $735 million and $800 million for the litigation that arose from the mass shooting.

June 21, 2019: MGM Resorts sues Illinois-based Zurich American Insurance Co. for coverage related to the shooting. The company alleges Zurich American breached its contract when it failed to pay defense costs for lawsuits that were filed against MGM after the shooting.

Oct. 3, 2019: MGM Resorts and lawyers representing hundreds of victims of the worst mass shooting in modern history announce they have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million.

The amount of the settlement is “subject to and depending on the number of claimants who choose to participate,” according to a statement from Robert Eglet, lead counsel for the law firm Eglet Adams of Las Vegas, which represents the majority of the plaintiffs. “Under the Settlement Agreement, the parties will dismiss and release all pending litigation, including the declaratory-relief actions filed by MGM Resorts against participating claimants,” the statement said.