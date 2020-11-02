Dia de los Muertos celebration lights up Las Vegas park
Photos, candles and marigolds adorned the ofrendas at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas while live music played for Sunday evening’s Dia de los Muertos celebration.
A variety of community groups came together to set up the ofrendas, which honored those who have died from police brutality, while crossing the border or in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. There were a handful of signs across the front of one ofrenda, including “Stop the criminalization of poverty & desperation” and “RIP lives lost in ICE & border control custody.”
Dozens passed through the park to pay their respects, with about 35 gathered by the 5:30 p.m. kickoff to the event, which was scheduled to run until about 9.
