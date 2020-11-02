Dia de los Muertos celebration lights up Las Vegas park

Photos, candles and marigolds adorned the ofrendas at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas while live music played for Sunday evening’s Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Ingrid ollintzihuatl Moctezuma sets out a candle at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people killed by police violence at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kamwha Stevenson sets out photos of people killed by police violence at a Día de los Muertos event at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The event was organized by multiple groups including Organize The State Out, Food Not Bombs, Las Vegas Animal Save, More Than a Hashtag and Fifth Sun Project. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ingrid ollintzihuatl Moctezuma sets out a candle at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people killed by police violence at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The event was organized by multiple groups including Organize The State Out, Food Not Bombs, Las Vegas Animal Save, More Than a Hashtag and Fifth Sun Project. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteers set up an ofrenda at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people killed by police violence at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The event was organized by multiple groups including Organize The State Out, Food Not Bombs, Las Vegas Animal Save, More Than a Hashtag and Fifth Sun Project. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ingrid ollintzihuatl Moctezuma cuts marigolds for an ofrenda at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people killed by police violence at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The event was organized by multiple groups including Organize The State Out, Food Not Bombs, Las Vegas Animal Save, More Than a Hashtag and Fifth Sun Project. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Davis Huskon sets up an ofrenda at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people killed by police violence at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The event was organized by multiple groups including Organize The State Out, Food Not Bombs, Las Vegas Animal Save, More Than a Hashtag and Fifth Sun Project. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ingrid ollintzihuatl Moctezuma sets out photos on an ofrenda at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people killed by police violence at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The event was organized by multiple groups including Organize The State Out, Food Not Bombs, Las Vegas Animal Save, More Than a Hashtag and Fifth Sun Project. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ana Medina hangs a skull decoration with her son Freddy Medina, 6, at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people killed by police violence at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The event was organized by multiple groups including Organize The State Out, Food Not Bombs, Las Vegas Animal Save, More Than a Hashtag and Fifth Sun Project. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteers set up an ofrenda at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people killed by police violence at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The event was organized by multiple groups including Organize The State Out, Food Not Bombs, Las Vegas Animal Save, More Than a Hashtag and Fifth Sun Project. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Photos of people killed by police violence at a Día de los Muertos event to honor them at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The event was organized by multiple groups including Organize The State Out, Food Not Bombs, Las Vegas Animal Save, More Than a Hashtag and Fifth Sun Project. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A variety of community groups came together to set up the ofrendas, which honored those who have died from police brutality, while crossing the border or in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. There were a handful of signs across the front of one ofrenda, including “Stop the criminalization of poverty & desperation” and “RIP lives lost in ICE & border control custody.”

Dozens passed through the park to pay their respects, with about 35 gathered by the 5:30 p.m. kickoff to the event, which was scheduled to run until about 9.

