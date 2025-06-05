87°F
Did you know a Southern Nevada resort has a buffalo-shaped pool?

A buffalo-shaped swimming pool is seen at Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino June 2, 2025, in Primm. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2025 - 10:57 am
 

From a resort that offers a water slide through a shark tank to a pool featuring a sprawling lazy river, there’s no shortage of unique offerings when it comes to pools in Southern Nevada.

However, at a resort in Primm, which is about a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas, people seeking refuge from the heat can take a splash in a pool that’s shaped like a buffalo.

According to Affinity Interactive, the company’s Buffalo Bills hotel-casino debuted its buffalo-shaped pool in May 1994.

The 7,050-square-foot pool is comprised of 212,000 gallons of water.

Buffalo Bill’s buffalo-shaped pool reopened for the season on May 22 and operates daily from noon to 8 p.m.

In addition to the quirky pool, Buffalo Bill’s has some attractions that have generated interest over the years.

The property is home to the Desperado, once the tallest roller coaster in the world, the RJ previously reported. The property also has the 6,500-seat Star of the Desert Arena, which features a variety of entertainment.

Buffalo Bill’s also displays the car in which notorious outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow died.

