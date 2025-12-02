Did your car fail Nevada’s smog test? Here’s how to get $900 to fix it

The Smog Free Clark County program has invited Southern Nevada residents to a “Smog Repair” event on Dec. 10 at the Durango Hills Community Center in Las Vegas.

Thanks, November: 2025 is wettest year for Las Vegas this decade

Ryan Bettencourt conducts an smog emissions test on Jan. 28, 2015, at Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Emissions Control Lab, 2701 E. Sahara Avenue.(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A probe is inserted in an exhaust pipe during a smog emissions test conducted at Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Emissions Control Lab, 2701 E. Sahara Avenue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Has your aging vehicle failed its most recent emissions test? Clark County has a plan that may help you out.

The Smog Free Clark County program has invited Southern Nevada residents to a “Smog Repair” event on Dec. 10 at the Durango Hills Community Center in Las Vegas.

The event, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., is free and open to the public. Drivers may qualify for a voucher, valued at up to $975, to repair their vehicles.

In a statement released Monday, Jodi Bechtel, deputy director of environment and sustainability, said “Smog Free Clark County has repaired more than 1,600 vehicles in Clark County” since 2023.

Who should attend?

Drivers of vehicles between model years 1998-2006 that failed an emissions test.

What should you bring to the event?

— Valid driver’s license

— Failed emissions test or vehicle inspection report (VIR)

— Vehicle registration or title

What to expect

Representatives from Smog Free Clark County and the county’s Division of Air Quality will be on hand to discuss the program and answer questions. Spanish speaking representatives will also be in attendance.

For more about the program, go to SmogFreeClarkCounty.com.

Smog problems

In 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency identified the Las Vegas Valley as one of 51 places in 22 states that exceeded federal smog standards.

The designation came three years after the adoption of new health-based limits on ground-level ozone, a key component in smog.

Car exhaust is the biggest local contributor to smog, though ozone levels can also be affected by outside pollution.

Ground-level ozone can irritate the lungs, exacerbating asthma and other respiratory conditions. It is particularly harmful to children, seniors, people with lung impairments and anyone active outdoors.

Communities that fail to meet air pollution standards can be stripped of federal highway money and see their clean-air programs taken over by the EPA.