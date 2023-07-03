109°F
Local Las Vegas

Did your pet run away due to fireworks? You can pick it up for free

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2023 - 12:24 pm
 
Erika Paola Ruelas, with her children Matthias, 1, and Khalessi, 2, pose for a photo after bein ...
Erika Paola Ruelas, with her children Matthias, 1, and Khalessi, 2, pose for a photo after being reunited with their dog Kimbo at the The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Kimbo escaped her home during the afternoon of Fourth of July. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anyone who has a furry companion knows that pets aren’t the biggest fireworks fans. But if your dog or cat runs away during the Fourth of July festivities, there’s no reason to panic.

The Animal Foundation announced Monday that is is waiving all reclaim fees now through July 10.

To reclaim your pet, visit the foundation’s Lied Animal Shelter on North Mojave Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. No appointment is needed to pick up a lost pet.

Last year the Animal Foundation rescused more than 250 animals during and after the Fourth of July weekend.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

