Display your DIY ornaments on Area15’s tree at the Magical Forest

If DIY is your thing, Area15 wants to see your creations.

The experiential retail and entertainment complex that is set to open in spring 2020 is hosting a Christmas ornament drive on Saturday.

Las Vegas locals are asked to donate hand-made ornaments inspired by Area15 to be displayed at the attraction’s sponsored tree at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest.

From noon to 2 p.m., participants can drop off creations and enjoy hot chocolate and treats provided by Opportunity Village.

Those who share their ornaments on social media and tag #AREA15holiday and @AREA15official and @OppVillage will be entered to win an Area15 swag bag.

Participants also can drop off ornaments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Area15 offices at 3222 W. Desert Inn Road.

Ornaments must be weather-proof and family-friendly and must include a hook or ribbon.

