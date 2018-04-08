Local Las Vegas

Diving into the Spring Expo in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

April 7, 2018 - 11:35 pm
 

The city of Las Vegas held its 2018 Spring Expo on Saturday at the Las Vegas Municipal Pool, Dula Gymnasium and Las Vegas Senior Center complex.

The event featured activity demonstrations, including synchronized swimming, diving and tap dancing, as well as carnival games, jump houses and face painting.

Maite Mejean, bottom, am instructor for AquaMermaid, and Annie Robaina, pool manager and water safety instructor for the Las Vegas Municipal Pool, demo the AquaMermaid swimming tails as part of the 2018 Spring Expo held Saturday at the Las Vegas Municipal Pool.

Theresa Meaux, a dancer with the Backstage Review, performs for a small crowd with fellow dancers as part of the 2018 Spring Expo at the Las Vegas Senior Center

