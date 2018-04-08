Diving into the Spring Expo in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The city of Las Vegas held its 2018 Spring Expo on Saturday at the Las Vegas Municipal Pool, Dula Gymnasium and Las Vegas Senior Center complex.

Maite Mejean, bottom, instructor for AquaMermaid, and Annie Robaina, pool manager and water safety instructor for the Las Vegas Municipal Pool, demo the AquaMermaid swimming tails as part of the 2018 Spring Expo at the Las Vegas Municipal Pool on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Mermaid tails are swimming fins made of stretch fabric and are worn up to the waist and have a monofin incorporated at the tails end. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Theresa Meaux, a dancer the Backstage Review, performs for a small crowd with fellow dancers as part of the 2018 Spring Expo at the Las Vegas Senior Center complex in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The event featured activity demonstrations, including synchronized swimming, diving and tap dancing, as well as carnival games, jump houses and face painting.

Maite Mejean, bottom, am instructor for AquaMermaid, and Annie Robaina, pool manager and water safety instructor for the Las Vegas Municipal Pool, demo the AquaMermaid swimming tails as part of the 2018 Spring Expo held Saturday at the Las Vegas Municipal Pool.

