78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Dog adoptions resume at Animal Foundation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2022 - 11:06 am
 
Chayiko McMillian greets her new pet dog Sassy that she and her husband, Marsean Anderson, chos ...
Chayiko McMillian greets her new pet dog Sassy that she and her husband, Marsean Anderson, chose from The Animal Foundation on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the foundation office in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Protesters of The Animal Foundation shelter, including Tracy Paz, right, and Judy Marshall, dur ...
Protesters of The Animal Foundation shelter, including Tracy Paz, right, and Judy Marshall, during a Las Vegas City Council meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After a pause sparked by a respiratory disease outbreak, the Animal Foundation says it has resumed limited dog adoptions at its Las Vegas shelter.

The foundation said on its website that 73 dogs were showing signs of Canine Pneumovirus as of Thursday. Another 28 have recovered from the virus and have been cleared for adoption.

Dogs that are available for adoption either were not exposed to the illness or have been cleared by the veterinary team, the foundation said. More dogs will be made available as they recover from the virus or complete their isolation period.

The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday to audit the funds it provides to the foundation, which animal advocates have accused of overcrowding, mismanagement, retaliation against staff, inhumane treatment of the pets in its care and not being responsive.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
2
Brain-eating amoeba from Lake Mead kills Clark County teen
Brain-eating amoeba from Lake Mead kills Clark County teen
3
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
4
Faith Lutheran grad says teacher groomed her, forced sex acts
Faith Lutheran grad says teacher groomed her, forced sex acts
5
CARTOON: Biden looks more like him everyday
CARTOON: Biden looks more like him everyday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST