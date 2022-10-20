Dog adoptions resume at Animal Foundation

The foundation says the animals up for adoption were not exposed to respiratory illness or were cleared by the veterinary team.

Chayiko McMillian greets her new pet dog Sassy that she and her husband, Marsean Anderson, chose from The Animal Foundation on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the foundation office in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Protesters of The Animal Foundation shelter, including Tracy Paz, right, and Judy Marshall, during a Las Vegas City Council meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After a pause sparked by a respiratory disease outbreak, the Animal Foundation says it has resumed limited dog adoptions at its Las Vegas shelter.

The foundation said on its website that 73 dogs were showing signs of Canine Pneumovirus as of Thursday. Another 28 have recovered from the virus and have been cleared for adoption.

Dogs that are available for adoption either were not exposed to the illness or have been cleared by the veterinary team, the foundation said. More dogs will be made available as they recover from the virus or complete their isolation period.

The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday to audit the funds it provides to the foundation, which animal advocates have accused of overcrowding, mismanagement, retaliation against staff, inhumane treatment of the pets in its care and not being responsive.

