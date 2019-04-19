Dog bites trooper as it’s rescued on Las Vegas freeway — VIDEO

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers rescued a dog on Interstate 15 near Washington Avenue in Las Vegas, Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. (NHP Southern Command/Twitter)

The owner of the dog a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper rescued on the highway Wednesday has come forward, according to the agency.

Just before 5 p.m., trooper Chris French found a small brown dog running on Interstate 15 northbound near Washington Avenue, spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

NHP Troopers found this poor little girl running around on the I-15 and US95 today. She was so scared but our Trooper was able to calm her down, she had a collar on so hopefully she will be reunited with her humans soon. #rescue #dogs #statetrooper #lasvegas #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/LRkCIAgsjL — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 18, 2019

A group of people and two troopers helped capture the scared dog, which bit a trooper in the process, resulting in a minor injury. The injury didn’t affect his work, Buratczuk said.

City of Las Vegas Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.

The animal is on a 10-day hold at the Las Vegas Animal Foundation, which is standard protocol since it injured someone.