Dog dies, 3 stung after bees attack Las Vegas neighborhood

A dog was killed and three people were stung after a bee swarm attacked a neighborhood near northwest Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

A dog was killed and three people were stung after a bee swarm attacked a neighborhood near northwest Las Vegas.

Firefighters were called at 3:20 p.m. to the 200 block of Lorenzi Street, near Westcliff Drive and South Rainbow Boulevard, after reports of a bee attack, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Residents on the block were asked to shelter in place and the bees eventually calmed down, but the dog died from his injuries after being stung, according to department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

“When a bee stings, its stinger releases an odor that is detected by the bees back in the hive warning of a nearby predator and they need to assist and defend,” Szymanski said in the statement. “Bees do not attack at random, they defend their hive which is the equivalent of a home invasion for humans.”

The homeowner was asked to call an exterminator to find the nearby hive. This was the third report of bee encounters this week for the Fire Department.

“People who tried to remove hives from their property themselves in nearly all cases ended up in the hospital, one person even died,” Szymanski said. “Bees will respond with hundreds or even thousands if provoked.”

Firefighters were called last Saturday to the 6400 block of Gazania Street, near the 215 Beltway and North Decatur Boulevard, where two people were stung several times during a bee swarm.

Szymanski called spring “swarming season” and advised residents seeking information can call 702-229-2000 for a recording.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.