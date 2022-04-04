86°F
Dog dies, 6 people displaced after fire in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2022 - 4:16 pm
 
(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A dog died and six people were displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they were called to 2617 Bead Vine Ave. at 2:27 p.m. and found a fire in the rear bedroom of the house.

No injuries were reported, but four adults and two toddlers were displaced, the department said. The bedroom was “completely gutted,” the department said on Twitter.

The fire has since been put out and the cause is under investigation.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

