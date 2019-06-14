Dog dies after house fire in western Las Vegas Valley
A dog died and one person was injured after a fire Thursday afternoon in a home in the western Las Vegas Valley.
Crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the two-story home on the 8300 block of Carmen Boulevard, near North Durango and Vegas drives, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
A neighbor suffered a cut on a hand. Investigators have not determined a cause.