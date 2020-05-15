Dog dies in central Las Vegas house fire that displaces 4 residents

A dog died in a house fire on Friday in the central Las Vegas Valley, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

A dog died in a house fire in the 200 block of Philadelphia Avenue in central Las Vegas on Friday, May 15, 2020. Four residents were displaced. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A dog died in a house fire in the 200 block of Philadelphia Avenue in central Las Vegas on Friday, May 15, 2020. Four residents were displaced. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A dog died in a house fire in the 200 block of Philadelphia Avenue in central Las Vegas on Friday, May 15, 2020. Four residents were displaced. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A dog died in a house fire on Friday in the central Las Vegas Valley, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

According to Twitter post from the department, fire crews were called about 11:20 a.m. to the fire on the 200 block of Philadelphia Avenue, near Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a one-story home engulfed with “heavy fire.”

F3H TOC: 11:23AM 225 W Philadelphia Ave heavy fire inside 1-sto house on arrival, KNOCKDOWN-Fire is OUT, no inj’s reported, 1 deceased dog, cause under investigation @RedCrossNevada 3Adults/1Child displaced #PIO1NEWS Incident #0169512 Ward 3 pic.twitter.com/JBt8Nzl9kn — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 15, 2020

No injuries were reported, but a dog died in the fire. Three adults and one child were displaced, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday afternoon. Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.