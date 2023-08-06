107°F
Local Las Vegas

Dog dies in east Las Vegas house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
(Clark County Fire Department)
(Clark County Fire Department)

An east Las Vegas home was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, leaving one dog dead.

The fire broke out at 692 Capaldi Drive around 11 a.m., according to the Clark County Fire Department. No one was home when the fire erupted.

The Fire Department said a dog found in the home was treated with oxygen, but the dog was unable to be saved and died.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation, the Fire Department said, but firefighters said they saw smoke coming from the home’s attic when they arrived on the scene.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

