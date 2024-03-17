Dog killed in south Las Vegas house fire, 4 people displaced

The blaze caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

A deceased dog was found on the second floor of a residence in a fire on the 3300 block of Palio Drive, near West Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

A blaze at a south Las Vegas house Saturday night killed a dog and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 7:20 p.m. in a neighborhood near Dean Martin Drive and West Starr Avenue.

Firefighters found flames in front of the two-story house and knocked them down in about 20 minutes, officials said.

Two adults, two children and another dog survived with no injuries, but were displaced, officials said.

Officials said that the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross were assisting them.

The fire, which remained under investigation, caused between $50,000 and $100,000 in damages, officials.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.