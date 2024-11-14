Dog rescued after being burned in semi-truck crash

A dog that was rescued after a semi-truck crash in the south Las Vegas Valley this week is getting help from a local animal rescue.

More community solar on parking lots in Las Vegas? NV Energy asks for input

Chloe the dog receives medical care after being burned in a crash on Sunday on Interstate 15 near Cactus Avenue. (Paws Patrol LV/Facebook)

A dog that was burned in a semi-truck crash in the south Las Vegas Valley this week is getting help from a local animal rescue.

Paws Patrol LV said in a Facebook post on Monday that the rescue is caring for a dog with burns on her face, body and paws from a crash on Interstate 15 near Cactus Avenue on Sunday.

The crash, which also involved an SUV and a motor home, resulted in several people being taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The 12-year-old dog, Chloe, originally called Miracle by the rescue, was first taken in by Horizon Ridge Animal Hospital, where x-rays found she also had BB pellets in her skin, the rescue said. She was found 2 miles from the crash site.

“Resting up now, her spirit is strong and resilient as she heals,” the rescue wrote in a post.

Paws Patrol LV is asking anyone with information about Chloe’s owner to contact the organization and to donate to help fund her medical expenses.

“We pray her family is ok and they can be reunited soon,” the rescue wrote.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.