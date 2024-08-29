Dog returned to Las Vegas shelter for being ‘too boring’ gets brought back again

A dog that was returned to a Las Vegas shelter by his adopters for being “too boring” has once again been returned to the facility.

Duke, a dog returned to The Animal Foundation, is seen in this photo. (The Animal Foundation/Facebook)

Earlier this month, The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared that a dog, named Duke, had been returned to the facility when his adopters determined he was “too boring.”

“Duke’s former family said he is ‘boring, sleeps all day, and doesn’t get up and greet them when they get home,’” the shelter wrote in the post.

Shortly after the dog’s story went viral, he then found a foster home who ultimately adopted him. However, The Animal Foundation advised that Duke was once again returned on Wednesday.

According to the shelter, Duke is currently on a 10-day “bite quarantine” after biting a child. As a result, he is currently unavailable for fostering or adoption.