Dog shot in face being adopted by man who found him

A dog found shot in the face northwest of Las Vegas last weekend appears to be on his way to a forever home.

A dog named Dudley is seen at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend. He is being fostered and eventually adopted by one of the men who found him northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dudley was found shot in the face on U.S. Highway 95, northwest of Las Vegas, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Dr. Ken Sieranski, director of veterinary services, shows a X-ray image of a dog named Dudley at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

“He went home as a foster to Doug, one of the two men who found him on the side of the highway,” The Animal Foundation tweeted Thursday. “Doug plans to adopt (him) after Dudley recovers to provide him with a loving furever home!”

After a long and hard week, Dudley is getting the happy ending he deserves! 💙 Today, he went home as a foster to Doug, one of the two men who found him on the side of the highway. Doug plans to adopt after Dudley recovers to provide him with a loving furever home! pic.twitter.com/gv2pVz61j5 — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) November 21, 2019

The dog was found bleeding from his mouth around noon Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 near Paiute Drive, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Dudley, as he was named, was taken to The Animal Foundation, at 655 N. Mojave Road, where vets determined he had likely been shot in the face.

Animal Foundation veterinarian Dr. Ken Sieranski said Dudley had surgery Wednesday to remove bullet fragments and to adjust fractured teeth. The dog is now in recovery mode.

NHP troopers said Friday morning that efforts to find the responsible person are ongoing.

“Animal cruelty is a felony in Nevada, and these perpetrators need to be brought to justice,” Trooper Jason Buratczuk said Tuesday in a news release.

Doug and another person gave Dudley a blanket and a bowl of water, which was already stained red with blood when a trooper arrived.

“It’s unthinkable that someone would do something like this to an animal,” Buratczuk said.

“We don’t know who the owner of this dog is,” he said. “If (Dudley) was shot, this is a crime.”

How to help

Anyone with information about Dudley’s owners may call the Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100 or The Animal Foundation at 702-384-3333. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Animal Foundation has been accepting donations to help pay for Dudley’s surgery and care. To donate, go here.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staffers Rio Lacanlale and Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.