71°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Dog tests positive for contagious virus at Las Vegas shelter

The Animal Foundation at 655 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
The Animal Foundation at 655 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a manh ...
Judge dismisses part of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix class action lawsuit tied to ’23 water valve incident
Bryce Tokunaga, a Family Court marshal trainee originally charged with sex trafficking a 17-yea ...
‘Shocks the conscience’: Ex-Las Vegas court marshal gets jail in attempted pandering case
Chips and cards are shown on a baccarat table in the high-roller VIP baccarat room at the MGM G ...
State, Las Vegas Strip score big casino wins against players in January
Surgeon Kevin Debiparshad works on a leg lengthening surgery for an 18-year-old patient at Sunr ...
Las Vegas doctor performs leg lengthening surgery. Here’s the brutal procedure
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2025 - 2:47 pm
 

The Animal Foundation said a dog at the shelter tested positive for a “highly contagious and serious virus.”

The shelter said in an Instagram post that a dog at the shelter tested positive for canine distemper — a virus that attacks dogs’ respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The association said dogs with the virus can experience fever, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, vomiting, diarrhea and, when it attacks the nervous system, can cause muscle twitches, seizures and partial or complete paralysis, among other symptoms.

The disease is spread through the air, direct contact and contaminated services, according to the shelter.

The shelter said the dog arrived on Saturday from the 89101 ZIP code. She showed signs of illness and was immediately isolated.

Staff is working to combat the spread of disease by isolating symptomatic dogs, contacting adopters and rescuers who took exposed dogs, and testing and monitoring exposed dogs while working with disease control experts, the shelter said.

“With 647 animals in our care, overcrowding makes disease control even harder. And this isn’t even our ‘busy’ season,” the shelter wrote.

The Animal Foundation recommended that dog owners vaccinate their pets for the virus, and said “vaccination is the ONLY protection” against canine distemper. People are also encouraged to adopt, foster, volunteer at the shelter and donate dog treats and other supplies.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES