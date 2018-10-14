Dogs get dressed up at Las Vegas fest for rescued animals — PHOTOS

It was a celebration of rescued animals during the Family, Fur Fun Festival at Exploration Park in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday.

Bentley, left, and Mercedes Benz, dogs belong to Courtney Lund of Las Vegas, attend the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Courtney Lund of Las Vegas with her two dogs Bentley, left, and Mercedes Benz attend the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Leo Gonzalez of Las Vegas and his two dogs attend the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jose Sota with her dog Baby, a 16-year-old cocker spaniel, attend the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Anne Ross of Las Vegas with her dog Nugget attend the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Hannah Straczek, 17, with her dog Pepe, attend the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Michele Hood, team member for Atomic Dogs, performs tricks with Maverick, a 10-year-old border collie, during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tyler Kinney, 17 of Las Vegas, with Tony the miniature horse, at the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A two-year-old Great Dane named Tater Tot during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People watch dogs performs during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Sierra Pahnke performs tricks with Xcellent, a border-aussie cross, during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Xcellent, a border-aussie cross, catches a frisbee during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Christy Stevens, president for Hearts Alive Village, with Tonic, a terrier-mix dog up for adoption, during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Donna Palladino, right, with Joey, a chihuahua up for adoption, during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

It was a celebration of rescued animals during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday.

The free event in Mountain’s Edge featured a variety of activities, including a Halloween pet costume contest, Chihuahua races, and sport demonstrations by Atomic Dogs, and arts and crafts.

The festival also provided information on pet adoption and fostering opportunities, and spay and neuter education. McGruff the Crime Dog also made an appearance.

Event proceeds benefit nonprofit animal rescue organizations, including Animal Help Alliance, Chi of Hearts, Churchill Foundation, Hearts Alive Village, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, Paws 4 Love, Street Dogz, Vegas Shepherd Rescue, and Windy’s Ranch and Rescue.