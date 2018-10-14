Dogs get dressed up at Las Vegas fest for rescued animals — PHOTOS

It was a celebration of rescued animals during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday.
The free event in Mountain’s Edge featured a variety of activities, including a Halloween pet costume contest, Chihuahua races, and sport demonstrations by Atomic Dogs, and arts and crafts.
The festival also provided information on pet adoption and fostering opportunities, and spay and neuter education. McGruff the Crime Dog also made an appearance.
Event proceeds benefit nonprofit animal rescue organizations, including Animal Help Alliance, Chi of Hearts, Churchill Foundation, Hearts Alive Village, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, Paws 4 Love, Street Dogz, Vegas Shepherd Rescue, and Windy’s Ranch and Rescue.