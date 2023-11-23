Dogs receive Thanksgiving meals at Animal Foundation

Adoptable dogs at the Animal Foundation received a special feast Thursday as part of the “Thankful Pup” promotion.

In partnership with the Churchill Foundation, all adoptable dogs in the shelter received Thanksgiving meals made with human-grade ingredients, carefully prepared in a way that won’t harm the dogs’ health, the Animal Foundation said in a press release.

The meals included turkey meatloaf, root veggie salad, bacon and parmesan green beans, sweet potato mash, and peanut butter pumpkin pie bars.

“This is a special tradition we look forward to every year at The Animal Foundation. Each and every adoptable dog received a plate of their own. These shelter dogs may not yet have families of their own, but this special meal lets them know that they’re not forgotten, and that someone loves them,” said Kelsey Pizzi, Communications Manager, The Animal Foundation.

The shelter’s small mammals and farm animals also received a special treat for the holiday.

The Animal Foundation will reopen to the public on Friday. There are currently 186 dogs among the 266 animals available for adoption in the shelter.