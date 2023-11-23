59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Dogs receive Thanksgiving meals at Animal Foundation

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2023 - 11:38 am
 
In partnership with the Churchill Foundation, all adoptable dogs in the Animal Foundation recei ...
In partnership with the Churchill Foundation, all adoptable dogs in the Animal Foundation received Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Animal Foundation)
(Animal Foundation)
(Animal Foundation)
(Animal Foundation)
(Animal Foundation)
In partnership with the Churchill Foundation, all adoptable dogs in the Animal Foundation recei ...
In partnership with the Churchill Foundation, all adoptable dogs in the Animal Foundation received Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Animal Foundation)

Adoptable dogs at the Animal Foundation received a special feast Thursday as part of the “Thankful Pup” promotion.

In partnership with the Churchill Foundation, all adoptable dogs in the shelter received Thanksgiving meals made with human-grade ingredients, carefully prepared in a way that won’t harm the dogs’ health, the Animal Foundation said in a press release.

The meals included turkey meatloaf, root veggie salad, bacon and parmesan green beans, sweet potato mash, and peanut butter pumpkin pie bars.

“This is a special tradition we look forward to every year at The Animal Foundation. Each and every adoptable dog received a plate of their own. These shelter dogs may not yet have families of their own, but this special meal lets them know that they’re not forgotten, and that someone loves them,” said Kelsey Pizzi, Communications Manager, The Animal Foundation.

The shelter’s small mammals and farm animals also received a special treat for the holiday.

The Animal Foundation will reopen to the public on Friday. There are currently 186 dogs among the 266 animals available for adoption in the shelter.

MOST READ
1
Judges set trials for teachers arrested at school board meeting
Judges set trials for teachers arrested at school board meeting
2
‘Largest break possible’: Body cam shows driver was ticketed hours before fatal crash near Summerlin
‘Largest break possible’: Body cam shows driver was ticketed hours before fatal crash near Summerlin
3
Judge rejects ballot initiative to codify abortion rights in Nevada constitution
Judge rejects ballot initiative to codify abortion rights in Nevada constitution
4
Stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges could become a thing of the past
Stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges could become a thing of the past
5
CARTOONS: How Trump is spending his Thanksgiving
CARTOONS: How Trump is spending his Thanksgiving
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Crews remove barriers from the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race course on Sands Avenue in ...
Las Vegas Grand Prix windfall? Not for these small businesses
By McKenna Ross / RJ and Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The Formula One race was expected to generate $1.2 billion in economic impact. But some small businesses near the Strip say they didn’t see much of a benefit.

More stories
Animal shelter seeks adopters to help dogs survive deadly bacteria
Animal shelter seeks adopters to help dogs survive deadly bacteria
‘People love their dogs’: Paws in the Park event draws hundreds
‘People love their dogs’: Paws in the Park event draws hundreds
Centennial Subaru sponsors dog adoption event
Centennial Subaru sponsors dog adoption event
Free food available, thanks to donation from Formula One
Free food available, thanks to donation from Formula One
Where to dine out for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas
Where to dine out for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas
Five minutes with Ethel M’s Mark Mackey
Five minutes with Ethel M’s Mark Mackey