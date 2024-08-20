81°F
Dogs rescued from Las Vegas highway now available for adoption

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2024 - 9:48 am
 
Updated August 22, 2024 - 4:45 pm

Not everyone helped by the Nevada Highway Patrol has two legs.

The Highway Patrol reported that its troopers were able to rescue three German shepherds Monday night after they were found on the northern 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard.

And now the pups — Kaylee, Bailey and Hailey — are available for adoption from the Animal Foundation.

In a post early Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, the Highway Patrol said some good Samaritans helped the troopers rescue the animals.

The three dogs were taken to the Animal Foundation, which had hoped to reunite them with their owners.

However, the foundation reported Thursday that the dogs did not have microchips, collars or tags and were not reclaimed.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

